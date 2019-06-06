Zesco confirm striker’s move to Chiefs

According to an unnamed Zesco official who spoke to SowetanLIVE, Kambole will be a Chiefs player soon after the clubs and player agreed terms.

“The teams have agreed terms and player has agreed personal terms with the team‚” the official told SowetanLIVE from Ndola.

“At this time we are not able to reveal the details of the team though.”

Kambole was linked with a move to Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu and several clubs around Africa. It seems though Amakhosi have beaten their rivals to the 25-year-old striker’s signature.

