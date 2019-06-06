PSL News 6.6.2019 01:28 pm

Zesco confirm striker’s move to Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Lazarous Kambole

Lazarous Kambole

Zambian club Zesco United have confirmed that star striker Lazarous Kambole move to Kaizer Chiefs is almost done.

According to an unnamed Zesco official who spoke to SowetanLIVE, Kambole will be a Chiefs player soon after the clubs and player agreed terms.

“The teams have agreed terms and player has agreed personal terms with the team‚” the official told SowetanLIVE from Ndola.

“At this time we are not able to reveal the details of the team though.”

Kambole was linked with a move to Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu and several clubs around Africa. It seems though Amakhosi have beaten their rivals to the 25-year-old striker’s signature.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Unhappy Musona seeks move away from Anderlecht 5.6.2019
Kambole confirms Pirates and Chiefs interest 5.6.2019
Ekstein denies Pirates talks 5.6.2019


Contact Us


 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 