Pitso confirms player clear-out at Sundowns

A number of Sundowns players have been linked with a move away from the Pretoria based club.

Strikers Jeremy Brockie and Cuthbert Malajila, goalkeepers Reyaad Pieterse and Thela Ngobeni, midfielders Aubrey Ngoma, George Lebese, Oupa Manyisa and Lucky Mohomi are all said to be on their way out of Chloorkop.

Mosimane says they still need to strengthen the team even though they had a good season and has a lot of quality players on his bench.

“We will keep the team – we keep the players we have, but of course you’ve got to reduce [the number],” Mosimane was quoted as saying by SowetanLIVE. “There are a lot of players who we are going to give space to leave, but you need to strengthen a little bit.

“Yeah, I’ve never known any team that says, ‘no, we don’t want any player’. Ask Man City if [coach] Pep Guardiola wants to sign any player. Ask [Barcelona coach] Ernesto Valverde who won the league with so many points if he wants to strengthen. We all want to strengthen.

“The CAF Champions League doesn’t require the same kind of quality and personnel as the Absa Premier League,” Mosimane concluded.

