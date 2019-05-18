Veteran forward hopes to help Chiefs win Nedbank Cup

That would be if the club were to continue their prolonged shameful barren run.

The past 3½ years have been something to forget for the country’s most successful club.

But they have a chance to curb the downward spiral when they meet TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban this evening.

“I have seen it all. What football is like. What can happen in football.

“I have won … broken records,” said 33-year-old Parker who has been at Amakhosi since 2011.

“But now we are in this situation which is a big blow in the club’s history.

“Through it all, the players need to realise what’s important and start working on that.

“A culture has been set here. As senior players we thrive on that. We can get it right. It is just for us to see how we can get it right,” said the former FC Twente star.

Parker said the mentality in the team has not been right, which is why things have gone pear-shaped for them – in fact, they have become a laughing stock especially after failing to make the top eight for the first time in over a decade.

Parker said they understand what is at stake tonight and what is required of them to ensure they get the last laugh.

“The only mentality we need is for us to keep the right energy and attitude,” he said.

“We have to go out there and play with desire and passion.

“Tactics and all that don’t matter much in such games.

“When we had some hiccups it was because the mentality was below par.

“Our quality, talent and ability didn’t get us what we needed. That has been a challenge for us.

“But we know what it will take for us to win this one,” he added.

