Vukusic unsure of City future…to decide soon

The 54-year-old coach still has a year to go on his two-year deal with City, but admits that he does not know what the future holds for him.

City finished the season in a respectable fifth position in the Slovakian’s first season with the club and many would have believed that he would stay at the club, but that may not be the case.

“I’m flying to Slovakia tonight to be with my family and over the weekend I’ll ask my wife and my daughter what I should do. They are my bosses, so I have to listen to them,” Vukusic told Phakaaathi.

“City have been kind to me so it’s only fair that I make my decision quickly, but like I said, it (the decision on whether or not to stay) will depend on what my family wants.”

Reflecting on what he achieved at City this season, Vukusic said: “I’m happy with what we achieved, but I believe we can do better with better facilities and structure in how the team is managed. As for the players I’m happy and even if I stay, I won’t make many changes to my squad.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.