Mabena’s late goal sees Celtic sink Polokwane City

This also put an end to City’s proud eight match unbeaten run in the league which saw the Limpopo side hanging in with good company in the top-five section on the points table.

Having not won in their past six league outings, Celtic started off promisingly but found themselves a goal down in the 34th minute when the ever-reliable Jabu Maluleke put City into the lead.

Celtic kept pressing and were rewarded with the equaliser in the 34th minute, when Kabelo Dlamini worked the ball home wide of goalkeeper George Chigova.

The visitors started the second half strongly, but were reduced to 10 men in the 65th minute when Given Mashikinya was sent from the field.

However, the men in green and white had the last laugh when Mabena ended City’s terrific league run to secure three much needed league points for the visitors.

Celtic, who started the season in promising fashion despite the club being up for sale, now sit on 34 points from 26 outings. Their next league match will be at home to Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

City remain on 41 points from 27 games, and will begin preparations for Saturday’s away trip to take on the in-form Highlands Park.

