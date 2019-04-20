Sundowns keep the pressure on Pirates with Baroka win

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns had to work hard for a 2-1 league win over relegation-threatened Baroka FC at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Ricardo Nascimento had given Masandawana a 38th minute lead via the penalty spot, with Onkabetse Makgantai equalising for Baroka in the 52nd minute before Themba Zwane grabbed the winner five minutes later.

The result leaves Pitso Mosimane’s team three points behind log leaders Orlando Pirates – who have played one more game than the Tshwane club.

The first opening of the game fell the way of the Brazilians in the 14th minute, but after Lebohang Maboe had combined nicely with Sibusiso Vilakazi, the latter lacked the conviction to beat home keeper Elvis Chipezeze.

Chipezeze was called into action again soon after, doing well to keep out a well-struck long-range shot from Thapelo Morena. But although the visiting side were enjoying plenty of the ball possession, they were struggling to create clear-cut chances against a resolute Baroka defence.

But Sundowns got the little bit of luck they needed when Vilakazi was fouled in the box and a penalty was awarded, which Nascimento dispatched to give his side the lead seven minutes before the interval.

After a cautious start to the second half from both sides, the Limpopo team were to restore parity on 52 minutes when Bonginkosi Makume played in Makgantai, who fired the ball into the roof of the net to make it 1-1.

However, the goal only served to sting Sundowns into action and they were back in front just five minutes later when Maboe and Zwane cut through the heart of the Baroka defence with a lovely interchange, before Zwane calmly side-footed the ball into the net.

Following that goal, Downs were able to shore things up by taking the pace out of the game, and their task was made a little easier when Bakgaga were reduced to 10 men with 15 minutes to play after Rodwell Chinyengetere was sent off.

And 2-1 was how the scoreline stayed as Masandanwana hung on for the maximum points to get their title hopes back on track after their defeat to SuperSport United earlier in the week.

