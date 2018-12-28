Gauteng local government gets behind developing women’s football

The Discovery Walter Sisulu Soccer Challenge, currently underway at the Nike Football Training Centre, is approaching the finals of the tournament after teams played in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

The MEC attended the tournament last weekend to ensure that the clubs and community members of Soweto realises that the local government supports townships tournaments.

“I am excited that there are women’s teams taking part in the tournament as we want to ensure that women get the same exact opportunity as men do in all sporting codes.

“This tournament ensures that youngsters stay away from social ills that have a negative impact on their lives. This tournament is a platform for these players to develop their talents and get a chance to get scouted by top professional clubs.

“As the Gauteng Provincial Government, we will be dedicating resources to ensure that women’s sports is further developed.

“We have realised the disadvantages that exist within this industry and we have noticed where as we as government must play an important role in their career, if we put in more effort to ensure the woman’s sport is given the same emphasis as male sports.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.