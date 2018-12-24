Bafana should not be afraid – Mosimane

Sundowns continued their rise in Caf Champions League football by reaching the group stage for the fourth time in a row.

The Brazilians booked their place after thrashing Libya’s Al-Ahly Benghazi 4-0 at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The first-leg of this clash ended goalless in Egypt.

“It was an important win for the club, especially coming at the end of the year,” said Mosimane.

“To put the team in the group stage was very important.

“I also told the guys that we need to send a message to Libya to say that South Africa is strong, so that when Bafana Bafana goes to play Libya (in March next year), they shouldn’t be afraid.

“Bafana can go there and leave without conceding a goal. They don’t have to win.”

To qualify for the 2019 Afcon finals, Bafana need to avoid defeat against Libya in March next year.

“Some of the players (of Al-Ahly Benghazi) play for their national team because it’s one of the biggest clubs there.

“This win showed that it’s possible and will give confidence to Bafana. My players who play for Bafana will meet these guys. There mustn’t be any fear. That’s the benefit of the Champions League to the nation.”

Sundowns will discover who their Champions League group stage opponents are on December 28.

Mosimane will make the trip for the draw for a fourth successive year to represent the only South African team that has achieved this milestone.

“It’s the culture, the mentality and the right thing to do for us to reach the group stage for the fourth time in a row,” Mosimane said.

“When we have a team with a board and a president who are not complaining about anything; they say ‘just go for it’ – we can’t disappoint. He (Patrice Motsepe) has been supporting us (playing in the Champions League) for a long time.

“We don’t have an excuse to not at least take this team to the group stage of the Champions League because it is important for young players like Phakamani Mahlambi and Lebohang Maboe to play in the Champions League.

“It’s also important for us as a team because we are a team in construction.

“You must remember that we are still building. But the best thing that could happen to this team is that, while still building, let them play in the Champions League to gain experience.

“The six games in the group stage will prepare them for next year. This year, let’s be honest, we’re building the team to find the right combinations.”

