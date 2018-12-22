; Chiefs pip Elgeco and book spot in Confed Cup group stage – The Citizen
 
local soccer 22.12.2018 05:39 pm

Chiefs pip Elgeco and book spot in Confed Cup group stage

ANA
Lebogang Manyama of Kaizer Chiefs ,Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs and Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya of Kaizer Chiefs celebrate a goal during the 2109 CAF Confederations Cup game between Kaizer Chiefs and Zimamoto at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium. (Deryck Foster/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs beat Elgeco Plus 3-0 in their CAF Confederations Cup first round, second leg match in Antananarivo, Madagascar on Saturday afternoon.

This gave the Soweto giants a healthy 6-0 aggregate having won the first leg 3-0 at home last weekend. Chiefs will now go into the draw for the group stage of the continental tournament.

The first goal came in the 71st minute courtesy of the two second-half substitutes, with Hendrick Ekstein finish off a build-up made by Bernard Parker.

Ryan Moon, another second-half introduction, headed home the second goal in the 82nd minute, before Ekstein slotted home his second of the match, four minutes before the final whistle.

Minus the services of their inspirational Zimbabwean attacker Khama Billiat who has been sidelined by a muscle strain, Chiefs seemed to run out of first half ideas as to how to break down the Madagascan Super Cup champions.

Elgeco had their chances at the other end of the park too, with Chiefs central defender Daniel Cardoso forced to make two key clearances to keep ball clear of his team’s goal area.

The win was Chiefs’ third in a row since Ernst Middendorp took over the plum coaching job from Giovanni Solinas earlier this month.

The Soweto-based side will have very little time to enjoy Christmas lunch, knowing that they will have to be back on the park in a home league encounter against champions Mamelodi Sundowns on January 5.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Amakhosi, who will be away to log-leaders Bidvest Wits four days later.

