Chiefs pip Elgeco and book spot in Confed Cup group stage

This gave the Soweto giants a healthy 6-0 aggregate having won the first leg 3-0 at home last weekend. Chiefs will now go into the draw for the group stage of the continental tournament.

The first goal came in the 71st minute courtesy of the two second-half substitutes, with Hendrick Ekstein finish off a build-up made by Bernard Parker.

Ryan Moon, another second-half introduction, headed home the second goal in the 82nd minute, before Ekstein slotted home his second of the match, four minutes before the final whistle.

Minus the services of their inspirational Zimbabwean attacker Khama Billiat who has been sidelined by a muscle strain, Chiefs seemed to run out of first half ideas as to how to break down the Madagascan Super Cup champions.

Elgeco had their chances at the other end of the park too, with Chiefs central defender Daniel Cardoso forced to make two key clearances to keep ball clear of his team’s goal area.

The win was Chiefs’ third in a row since Ernst Middendorp took over the plum coaching job from Giovanni Solinas earlier this month.

The Soweto-based side will have very little time to enjoy Christmas lunch, knowing that they will have to be back on the park in a home league encounter against champions Mamelodi Sundowns on January 5.

The schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Amakhosi, who will be away to log-leaders Bidvest Wits four days later.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.