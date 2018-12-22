; Chiefs target victory in Madagascar – The Citizen
 
Chiefs target victory in Madagascar

Phakaaathi Reporter
Mario Booysen of Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs defender Mario Booysen says they will look to score more goals in the second leg of the Caf Confederations Cup match against Elgeco Plus.

Chiefs take a 3-0 aggregate score into the second leg away from home at the Stade Municipal de Mahamasina in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

Booysen believes Elgeco Plus fans will boost the players confidence in the second leg as they look to overturn the 3-0 score line from the first match.

The lanky defender is happy with his progress since joining Chiefs having played for SuperSport United and Ajax Cape Town in the past two seasons.

“We take a 3-0 advantage into the game but it is crucial to go there and get an away goal. We always will go into a match to win‚” said Booysen. “They have a very vocal crowd‚ which will give them a boost. They are a tough side‚ but we will be ready.”

