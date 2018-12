Stade d Abidjan (Ivory Coast) 1 Etoile Sahel (Tunisia) 0 (Sahel win 3-1 on aggregate)

Petro Atletico (Angola) 1 Nyuki (DR Congo) 0 (Petro win 2-0 on aggregate).

