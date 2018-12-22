; Bafana legend recovering after surgery – The Citizen
 
PSL News 22.12.2018 09:00 am

Bafana legend recovering after surgery

Phakaaathi Reporter
Phil Masinga. Picture: Gallo Images

Ntombi Nombewu, the wife of Bafana Bafana legend Philemon Masinga says the former striker is on the mend after surgery.

Masinga was hospitalized last week at a public hospital in Klerksdorp before he was moved to Chris Hani Baragwanath and had a medical procedure done on him.

The doctors believe Masinga had a peptic ulcer infection and Nombewu says her husband is recovering well.

Nombewu says they are waiting for the doctor to discharge Masinga.

“My husband is in good hands and is recovering well,” Nombewu told the Daily Sun

“He underwent a minor medical procedure at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, south of Joburg, on Wednesday,” she said.

“We’re waiting for him to consult with doctors and be given clearance to return home to Klerksdorp, North West,” revealed Nombewu.

