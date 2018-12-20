Mncwango open to Wits exit

Mncwango has struggled to break into the Clever Boys’ starting line-up since joining from Polokwane City in January.

“I have a nice relationship with Jose, he understands me,” Mncwango told IOL.

“I think that if an opportunity of a loan deal or a permanent move to another team comes (they’ll allow me to leave). I think he wants to see me progress in life, and he’s unhappy that I am not playing. There are possible suitors that we are talking to but we are waiting for the window.”

Mncwango added he did not hold a grudge against coach Gavin Hunt for not fielding him

