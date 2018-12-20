; Mncwango open to Wits exit – The Citizen
 
PSL News 20.12.2018 02:59 pm

Mncwango open to Wits exit

Phakaaathi Reporter
Thobani Mncwango of Bidvest Wits during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 matches between Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City FC at Bidvest Stadium on February 07, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Thobani Mncwango of Bidvest Wits during the Nedbank Cup Last 32 matches between Bidvest Wits and Cape Town City FC at Bidvest Stadium on February 07, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits striker Thobani Mncwango says he talks to the club’s CEO Jose Ferreira regularly and he is confident that the club would allow him to leave if an offer for him is made.

Mncwango has struggled to break into the Clever Boys’ starting line-up since joining from Polokwane City in January.

“I have a nice relationship with Jose, he understands me,” Mncwango told IOL.

“I think that if an opportunity of a loan deal or a permanent move to another team comes (they’ll allow me to leave). I think he wants to see me progress in life, and he’s unhappy that I am not playing. There are possible suitors that we are talking to but we are waiting for the window.”

Mncwango added he did not hold a grudge against coach Gavin Hunt for not fielding him

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Ex-Pirates star eyes PSL comeback 20.12.2018
Polokwane City coach slates Anas after penalty miss 12.12.2018
Veteran midfielder Maluleke set to make Turkish move – report 10.12.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.