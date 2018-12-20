Leopards not signing former Chiefs duo

The former Kaizer Chiefs duo were training with the Limpopo-based outfit in an attempt to get contracts, however the arrival of new coach Dylan Kerr has seen the players leave Lidoda Duvha without earning themselves contracts.

Kerr told Isolezwe that the duo did not fit into his system.

“They have left the club, the reason is I don’t think I will need them in the team. I don’t think it is wise to keep them when I know I won’t need them. We didn’t want to waste their time, we want them to have an opportunity to go and try their luck somewhere because we know I won’t need them in the team,” said Kerr.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.