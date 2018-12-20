Defender leaves Black Leopards

The 24-year-old defender, who joined Leopards from Mthatha Bucks during the January transfer period, cites lack of game time as the reason why he parted ways with Lidoda Duvha.

Shane Thompson wrote on his Twitter page: “I would like to formally announce that I have mutually parted ways with Black Leopards FC. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the fans, my teammates & the management. Although it was a hard decision, my desire for game time had become too strong.

“I will be taking some time to enjoy the festive period with my family and a decision about my future will be announced in the New Year. Thank you all for your continued support!”

Thompson is a product of the Jomo Cosmos Academy.

He left Ezenkosi in August last year after spending more than seven years with them to join Mthatha Bucks.

Thomson only spent half-a-season with Amathol’amnyama before he was snapped up by Leopards.

