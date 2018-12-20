; Stars appoint Kavazovic as new coach – The Citizen
 
PSL News 20.12.2018

Stars appoint Kavazovic as new coach

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Township Rollers head coach Nikola Kavazovic (BackpagePix)

Earlier, Phakaathi reported that Kavazovic was headed for Ea Lla Koto after leaving Kenyan side AC Leopards.

Free State Stars have ended speculation about who will replace Luc Eymael by confirming Nikola Kavazovic as their new coach.

This was after rumours emerged that the Serbian mentor had fallen out with the Leopards’ executive committee.

Now Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena has confirmed Kavazovic’s appointment.

“We really took our time in searching for the new coach, we made sure we chose the right man for the job,” Mokoena told the club’s website.

“The coach brings vast experience to our league, having coached Botswana’s Township Rollers and recently for the very first time in their history, Rollers qualified for the Champions League.

“He is a strong believer of youth players and what I also liked about the coach is that when he was introduced to the players, he knew their names.”

Kavazovic has signed a two-and-a-half year contract with Stars and will be assisted by David Vilakazi and Selaotse Mosala.

 

