; Musona won’t rule out Chiefs return – The Citizen
 
PSL News 20.12.2018 10:30 am

Musona won’t rule out Chiefs return

Phakaaathi Reporter
Knowledge Musona celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Moroka Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs from Dobsonville Stadium on January 31, 2014 in Dobsonville, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Knowledge Musona celebrates his goal during the Absa Premiership match between Moroka Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs from Dobsonville Stadium on January 31, 2014 in Dobsonville, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Zimbabwean striker Knowledge Musona has refused to rule out a return to Kaizer Chiefs.

Phakaaathi reported earlier that Musona could be heading back to Naturena due to lack of game time in Belgium with Anderlecht.

A source told this website that the Zimbabwean international could return to Amakhosi in the next transfer window, ending his seven year football career in Europe.

Following our report, a post where Musona was caught on film saying Chiefs won’t afford to finance his return to the PSL emerged on social media.

However, Musona denied the reports that he ruled out a return to Chiefs.

“To all my lovely Kaizer Chiefs supporters. The rumour circulating on social media is not true. I never said I will not come back but time will tell. Thank you for the love you have shown me even if I left years ago. You deserve the best.Love Y’all (sic),” read a tweet from Musona.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Chiefs give injury update ahead Caf clash 19.12.2018
Ex-Pirates coach takes up Swazi job 19.12.2018
Gordinho not sure of Chiefs future 19.12.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.