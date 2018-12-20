Musona won’t rule out Chiefs return

Phakaaathi reported earlier that Musona could be heading back to Naturena due to lack of game time in Belgium with Anderlecht.

A source told this website that the Zimbabwean international could return to Amakhosi in the next transfer window, ending his seven year football career in Europe.

Following our report, a post where Musona was caught on film saying Chiefs won’t afford to finance his return to the PSL emerged on social media.

However, Musona denied the reports that he ruled out a return to Chiefs.

“To all my lovely Kaizer Chiefs supporters. The rumour circulating on social media is not true. I never said I will not come back but time will tell. Thank you for the love you have shown me even if I left years ago. You deserve the best.Love Y’all (sic),” read a tweet from Musona.

To all my lovely Kaizer Chiefs supporters.The rumour circulating on social media is not true.I never said i will not come back but time will tell.Thank you for the love you have shown me even if i left years https://t.co/m4fianYiDE deserve the https://t.co/P5ZmYhOjPV Y’all ❤️&✌???? — KMusona Official (@KMusonaofficial) 19 December 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.