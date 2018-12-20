Supporters need to be educated – Chiefs coach Middendorp

In what appears a somewhat unique issue to football in this country, fans are very quick to call for the substitution of a player who has made a mistake or missed a good opportunity.

More often than not, it’s not crowd-favourite ball-wizards who receive such treatment. Rather, it is the honest professionals, those who always put in a shift for the team, but are not blessed with the same flair and ability as some of their team-mates, that are the targets.

Orlando Pirates striker Thamsanqa Gabuza is a perfect case in point. He can be clumsy and wasteful in front of goal, but can hardly have his commitment and work ethic questioned. Yet he was hounded off the park by angry Pirates fans in a match against Black Leopards back in August, and has barely featured since.

For the supporters, this kind of reaction – the rolling of their hands as a gesture for a substitute to be made, appears to be happening all the more frequently, and often ridiculously early in matches.

While it may be a bit of fun and games on their behalf, what the fans don’t seem to be concerning themselves about, is that their actions are only further knocking the confidence of the player in question and adversely affecting the team they are supposed to be there to support.

In some ways, Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro is not dissimilar to Gabuza – he’s not the most creative or exciting player to watch on the ball, yet he usually fulfils a vital and unselfish role in the team.

The Colombian also misses his fair share of chances, but was on the money last weekend with a late brace in the 3-1 Caf Confederation Cup match against Elgeco Plus.

As Middendorp points out, players have different qualities and characteristics, but should all be given the full support of the fans.

“We need to educate our supporters in treating our players,” said the German.

“Castro might not be entertaining, but is a natural goal-scorer. We must appreciate our players and be patient.

“We should love him. He’s a fantastic player. I like this type of player. He disappears for a certain moment and then boom, he scores and makes a result. I’m very happy for him that he scored,” he added.

Middendorp has sparked AmaKhosi to two successive victories since his arrival two weeks ago – a 1-0 win over SuperSport in the league and last weekend’s triumph over Elgeco Plus, whom Chiefs face again in Madagascar on Saturday – for what is their final match of the year.

