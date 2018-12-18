Chiefs sweat on Booysen, Billiat fitness

The duo took knocks in the first leg of Amakhosi’s Confederations Cup match over the weekend, which Chiefs won 3-0.

“We are just worried about Mario Booysen and Khama Billiat who came out with some niggles after the game. We have to monitor them carefully,” said the coach.

Billiat provided two assists in the game against the Madagascan club, while Booysen helped Amakhosi keep a clean sheet.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.