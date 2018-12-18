; Chiefs sweat on Booysen, Billiat fitness – The Citizen
 
Chiefs sweat on Booysen, Billiat fitness

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khama Billiat and Mario Booysen of Kaizer Chiefs dejected during the 2018 Telkom Knockout semifinal match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on 24 November 2018 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp is worried about Khama Billiat and Mario Booysen’s availability for their return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup tie against Elgeco Plus.

The duo took knocks in the first leg of Amakhosi’s Confederations Cup match over the weekend, which Chiefs won 3-0.

“We are just worried about Mario Booysen and Khama Billiat who came out with some niggles after the game. We have to monitor them carefully,” said the coach.

Billiat provided two assists in the game against the Madagascan club, while Booysen helped Amakhosi keep a clean sheet.

