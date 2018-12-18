; Chiefs youngster signs first team contract – The Citizen
 
PSL News 18.12.2018 10:36 am

Chiefs youngster signs first team contract

Brylon Petersen of Kaizer Chiefs (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs development goalkeeper Brylon Petersen has finally put pen to paper on a first-team contract with the club, the shot-stopper revealed on Twitter.

Petersen has been keeping goal for the Amakhosi reserve team and played a massive role in the team’s inaugural MultiChoice Diski Shield triumph last season.

“Your boy is a now officially a professional footballer for @KaizerChiefs studying towards his honours degree in Mechanical Engineering. I was told this isn’t possible. Man, God is amazing!,” he tweeted.

