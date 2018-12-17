; Blow by blow: Bloemfontein Celtic vs Highlands Park – The Citizen
 
PSL News 17.12.2018 02:30 pm

Blow by blow: Bloemfontein Celtic vs Highlands Park

Steve Komphela, head coach of Bloemfontein Celtic (Frikkie Kapp/BackpagePix)

Bloemfontein Celtic host Highlands in an Absa Premiership match at the Dr Molemela Stadium today.

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Siwelele head into this match on a low, having lost back-to-back matches, away to AmaZulu and at home to Polokwane City.

They have only won one of their last five home matches.

Highlands are 9th on the table with 16 points from their 13 matches and this is including seven draws.

They drew 2-2 with Polokwane in their last match and previously beat Cape Town City 2-0 at home.

Owen Da Gama’s side are yet to win on the road this season.

 

