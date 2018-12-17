Blow by blow: Bloemfontein Celtic vs Highlands Park

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Siwelele head into this match on a low, having lost back-to-back matches, away to AmaZulu and at home to Polokwane City.

They have only won one of their last five home matches.

Highlands are 9th on the table with 16 points from their 13 matches and this is including seven draws.

They drew 2-2 with Polokwane in their last match and previously beat Cape Town City 2-0 at home.

Owen Da Gama’s side are yet to win on the road this season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.