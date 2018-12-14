; Chiefs reveals why Khune missed SuperSport clash – The Citizen
 
PSL News 14.12.2018 11:30 am

Chiefs reveals why Khune missed SuperSport clash

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 23: Itumeleng Khune of Chiefs during the Absa Premiership match between Bidvest Wits and Kaizer Chiefs at Bidvest Stadium on August 23, 2016 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs have explained that the reason goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune missed his side’s 1-0 victory against SuperSport United was due to an injury.

Khune was a surprise exclusion from the starting line-up in coach Ernst Middendorp’s first game in charge of Amakhosi on Wednesday.

Virgil Vries stepped into the goal posts to replace Khune at Mbombela Stadium.

“Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Mulomowandau Mathoho are both out with a long-time injury, while Itumeleng Khune has a cut to his hand and is therefore left out of the squad,” the club revealed on their official website.

Khune is likely to miss Chiefs’ Caf Confederation Cup match against Elgeco Plus at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening .

