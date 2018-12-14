Chiefs reveals why Khune missed SuperSport clash

Khune was a surprise exclusion from the starting line-up in coach Ernst Middendorp’s first game in charge of Amakhosi on Wednesday.

Virgil Vries stepped into the goal posts to replace Khune at Mbombela Stadium.

“Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Mulomowandau Mathoho are both out with a long-time injury, while Itumeleng Khune has a cut to his hand and is therefore left out of the squad,” the club revealed on their official website.

Khune is likely to miss Chiefs’ Caf Confederation Cup match against Elgeco Plus at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday evening .

