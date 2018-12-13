Easy draw for Chiefs in Nedbank Cup

The draw for the Nedbank Cup Last 32 was conducted in Johannesburg on Thursday night.
Orlando Pirates will face Black Leopards away, while Mamelodi Sundowns will also travel to Chippa United.
Defending champions Free State Stars will host National First Division outfit Richards Bay FC in the round of 32.
The Nedbank Cup last-32 draw:
Cape Town City v SuperSport United
Umvoti v TS Galaxy
Bidvest Wits v Boyne Tigers FC
Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns
AmaZulu v Higlands Park
Tjakastad Junior Shepherds v Golden Arrows
Baroka v Jomo Cosmos
Maccabi v The Magic
Witbank Spurs v Maritzburg United
Free State Stars v Richards Bay FC
Super Eagles v Bloemfontein Celtc
Polokwane City v Tshakhuma FC
Black Leopards v Orlando Pirates
Cape Umoya United v TUT
Mbombela United v NC Professionals
Tornado FC v Kaizer Chiefs
