Easy draw for Chiefs in Nedbank Cup

The draw for the Nedbank Cup Last 32 was conducted in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

Orlando Pirates will face Black Leopards away, while Mamelodi Sundowns will also travel to Chippa United.

Defending champions Free State Stars will host National First Division outfit Richards Bay FC in the round of 32.

The Nedbank Cup last-32 draw:

Cape Town City v SuperSport United

Umvoti v TS Galaxy

Bidvest Wits v Boyne Tigers FC

Chippa United v Mamelodi Sundowns

AmaZulu v Higlands Park

Tjakastad Junior Shepherds v Golden Arrows

Baroka v Jomo Cosmos

Maccabi v The Magic

Witbank Spurs v Maritzburg United

Free State Stars v Richards Bay FC

Super Eagles v Bloemfontein Celtc

Polokwane City v Tshakhuma FC

Black Leopards v Orlando Pirates

Cape Umoya United v TUT

Mbombela United v NC Professionals

Tornado FC v Kaizer Chiefs

