PSL News 12.12.2018 07:12 pm

Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United

Clayton Daniels of Supersport United challenges Khama Billiat of Kaizer Chiefs during the MTN8 Semi Final first Leg match between Supersport United and Kaizer Chiefs on the 26 August 2018 at Lucas Moripe Stadium/ Pic Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

New Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp starts life at Amakhosi with a tough test against SuperSport United at the Mbombela Stadium this evening.

Middendorp’s return to Kaizer Chiefs was not met with much enthusiasm by most of the club’s supporters, but there was something fresh and promising about the team as they were put through their paces in Naturena earlier this week.

The German seemed to be introducing an exciting element to the team’s play which could be a sign of better things to come.

When Middendorp left Chiefs a few years ago, he was a brash and sometimes harsh taskmaster but he looks to have matured a little and become more understanding of the local way of doing things after over 10 years in the country.

Matsatsantsa, who are currently placed in position six, are looking for a return to winning ways and a spot in the top four going into the mid-season break.

They lost their previous league game to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Tshwane Derby over two weeks ago.

 

