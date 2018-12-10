Chiefs appoint Bartlett as new assistant coach

Kaizer Chiefs have announced former striker Shaun Bartlett as the new assistant coach.

Bartlett replaces Patrick Mabedi, who was sacked alongside coach Giovanni Solinas this past weekend.

“Shaun Bartlett has been appointed as Ernst Middendorp’s assistant coach with immediate effect on a two and a half year contract,” read a statement on the Chiefs website.

READ: Chiefs didn’t make a mistake with Solinas – Bobby

“The former striker is not a stranger to Kaizer Chiefs having played for the Glamour Boys between 2006 and 2008.

“During that time, Bartlett helped the club to clinch the 2006 SAA Supa 8 and 2007 Telkom Knockout.”

Chiefs chairperson Kaizer Motaung believed Middendorp and Bartlett would work well together.

“Shaun played under Middendorp at Chiefs,” commented Motaung.

“We were looking for somebody with a stature at the coaching level. His technical understanding matched the profile we were looking for.

“He will bring with him a lot of international experience gained during his years playing in the US, Switzerland, and England. We wish Shaun all the best in this new role at the club.”

READ: Ex-Chiefs star Musona wants out at Belgian giants

Shaun Bartlett new assistant coach!! Shaun Bartlett has been appointed as Ernst Middendorp’s assistant coach with immediate effect on a two and a half year contract. We welcome him back to the Kaizer Chiefs Family.#HailTheChief #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/iUsPSOG2aD — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) 10 December 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.