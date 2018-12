To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Baroka FC defeated Mamelodi Sundowns and defending champions Bidvest Wits to reach the final, while Pirates beat crosstown rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-final at Durban’s Moses Mabhida to book a spot in the final of the 2018 Telkom Knockout Cup.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.