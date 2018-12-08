Maccabi good for the full points at home

Mokete Tsotetsi’s side is on a four-game winning streak including last weekend’s Nedbank Cup win over University of Pretoria.

The side is expected to be back to full strength after resting some of its regulars for last weekend’s match where the likes of Collins Mbesuma, Thapelo Tshilo and Lebogang Mokoena watched from the stands.

Maccabi have been on a good run lately and have climbed to fifth on the log, but are eight points behind leaders Stellenbosch FC. The Natal Rich Boys have had a difficult start to their season but remain an unpredictable side. They will be boosted by their 1-0 win over Royal Eagles in a Nedbank Cup premilinary match last weekend coming into today’s match.

Other matches

Saturday

Royal Eagles v Jomo Cosmos, at Chatsworth Stadium, 3.30pm

Jomo Cosmos are away to Royal Eagles where they hope to continue their good run and climb up the standings. Ezenkosi are currently eighth with 17 points. Eagles have not been doing well but will hope to use home ground advantage to good use against Ezenkosi. But they will have to be on high alert and be able to Charlton Mashumba who has been free scoring since rejoining Ezenkosi.

Cape Umoya v Uthongathi, at Boland Stadium, 3.30pm

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Dominic Isaacs will hope for a second win when he guides National First Division side Cape Umoya United in his second game as coach when they host Uthongathi at Boland Stadium this afternoon. Isaacs had a perfect start in his first game in charge of the Spirited Ones as they eliminated TS Sporting, winning 4-2 on penalties in a Nedbank Cup preliminary match last weekend.But it is in the league where Umoya really need to start winning as they find themselves at the bottom of the standings with just nine points in 12 games. This is the reason that probably prompted veteran coach Roger De Sa to decide to focus more on managerial issues and leave the coaching to the 36-year-old.

Real Kings v Mbombela United, at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium, 3.30pm

The Magic Boys have not been producing anything magical in recent games and will want to tip the scales and upset Tingwenyama who have had a good run. Kings are third from bottom and just three points ahead of bottom placed Cape Umoya United. Mbombela are third on the standings and are looking to close the gap on leaders Stellenbosch.

Tshakhuma v TS Sporting, at Thohoyandou Stadium, 3.30pm

This should be a cracker as both are looking for full points to ensure they don’t fall too far behind the leaders Stellenbosch. Abantu Benthetho are second and four points behind Stellenbosch and Tshakhuma – who have dropped the ball lately with consecutive defeats Ubuntu Cape Town and Maccabi – are fourth with 19 points.

Witbank Spurs v Ubuntu CT, at Puma Rugby Stadium, 3.30pm

Ubuntu have been on the up since Vladislav Heric took over but they face a stern test against Siyavutha who will be looking to for a win after a defeat and a draw in their last two games.

Sunday

TS Galaxy v Stellenbosch, at Kameelsrivier Stadium (Live on SABC 1 at 3.30pm)

The Rockets responded to their coach Dan Malesela’s call for goals with five against Ajax Cape Town in their Nedbank Cup match last weekend and will be looking for more of the same against the current pace setters, Stellenbosch.

