Baxter opens Bafana door for Erasmus 

Erasmus joined Swedish second division outfit AFC Eskilstuna late last month after struggling to get game time at French club Rennes and at Vitoria Setubal in Portugal.

Baxter says the 28-year-old needs to get regular game time at his new club to earn a national team call-up.

“I’ve been in touch with Kermit. I’ve spoken to him. Kermit is one of the ones I was thinking of going to pay a visit to in winter in Europe, but he is not playing enough. I said to Kermit, ‘I want you to be making the first steps and then I will get behind you, I’ll support you and I’ll come see you’,” Baxter told Sport24.

“I don’t think those steps have been enough yet. He is not playing, he was not in the squad. He has to settle in. I say to him ‘when you are settled, I have not forgotten about you. I know where you are. Get some games under your belt and we’ll see where you are.”

