Pirates star Mlambo urges fellow footballers to learn from fallen stars

Orlando Pirates midfielder Xola Mlambo has called on the current football players to invest their money wisely and not to fall into the trap of spending all their savings.

Mlambo’s call comes after a picture of a drunk and dirty-looking Lerato Chabangu started a debate on social media last week about the state of retired footballers.

Speaking to Phakaaathi during the launch of KwaMahlobo Games in Soweto on Thursday, Premier Soccer League teams are trying to help players to invest their money.

Mlambo said: “It’s different now compared to the olden days. I think during the Lerato Chabangu’s playing days, not a lot was done to make players invest their money properly. I can never be sure about that though because I was not there.

“But looking at the current situation, a lot has been done in terms of teaching us about money. About how to invest and save money for the future. They’re trying their level best and all we (the players) have to do is to meet them halfway.

READ: Mlambo not bothered by Bafana snub, says his time will come

“The first thing they should do is to learn from other people’s experiences and not to experience their hardships at first hand. They should know where they’re coming from. They should know their goals and expectations and what they want in life. They should learn to invest even before they turn professional so that it can be easier for them when they do.

“Sometimes it’s difficult to deal with a bigger amount of money if you have not dealt with a smaller amount properly. You start with the smaller amount that you have so that you can cope with the bigger amount when it comes.”

READ: I have destroyed myself – Chabangu

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.