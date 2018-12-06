Sundowns warns against fraudster

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed they don’t have a relation with a man claiming to work in the club’s scouting department who is accused of making money from aspiring football players looking to attend trials at Sundowns’ headquarters in Pretoria.

The club alerted hopefuls to the man’s scam and informed them of a non-payment policy for trials at Sundowns.

In a separate case, Sundowns players and officials have been victims of mobile phone scams. The scammers have hacked the phones of players and asked for money from their contacts.

Several football players in South Africa have been targeted by scammers in the past who have made money using the names of these well-known players.

“The man pictured does not work for Sundowns nor have a working relationship with the club. To be in our academy NO payments must be made to any individual, one must meet our assessment requirements,” read a tweet from Sundowns.

???? ALERT ???? The man pictured does not work for Sundowns nor have a working relationship with the club. To be in our academy NO payments must be made to any individual, one must meet our assessment requirements. pic.twitter.com/uwLdFM1n4r — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) 6 December 2018

