Ndlovu undecided on Sundowns move

Siphesihle Ndlovu’s pending move from Maritzburg United to Mamelodi Sundowns is delayed by Ndlovu not agreeing to personal terms with the club.

Phakaaathi Reporter previously reported that Sundowns and the Team of Choice had agreed in principle for the player’s transfer from United to the defending league champions at the end of the current season.

Ndlovu has reportedly taken his foot off the pedal in training and in games for United this season. The 22-year-old was one of the star performers for the team of choice last season.

The reigning midfielder of the season is the second player Sundowns will look to rope in from United, having signed Lebohang Maboe in a deal which saw Keletso Makgalwa join Fadlu Davids’ side on a season-long loan deal before the start of the 2018/2019 season. Ndlovu asked to stay for one season before moving to the Pretoria outfit.

United chairman Farouk Kadodia said Ndlovu needed time to make up his mind about meeting Sundowns to discuss personal terms with the club.

Kadodia told Daily Sun: “No, I’m not commenting on those stories until the player signs personal terms, then I can talk about it. We must give him time and space.”

