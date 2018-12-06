Disappointed Chiefs fans calling for Solinas’ head

Embattled Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas has blamed poor refereeing for their 2-1 defeat away to Zimamoto in the second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup match in Zanzibar on Tuesday afternoon.

Zimamoto scored their two goals from the penalty spot after Ethiopian referee Dawit Asamenew judged Amakhosi defenders impeded the home side’s strikers.

Amakhosi still won 5-2 on aggregate and advanced to the next round of the continental competition.

It was the second game in a row they conceded two penalties, as it was the same story in their Absa Premiership match against Golden Arrows last weekend.

Solinas said poor refereeing stalled their plans. “We also wanted to win this leg second,” he was quoted as saying on the club’s website.

“Watch the footage and you’ll see that the penalties awarded to them were not convincing. We are glad to go through to the next stage, though,” he added.

Some of the club’s supporters were not convinced and calls for Solinas’ head have started on social media, but Amakhosi called for calm.

One supporter, Andrew Maphanga wrote on Twitter: “I am so disappointed with how Chiefs are progressing, because honestly we are going nowhere.”

The Italian mentor will at least have a few extra days to get his team ready before their next match, which is a league encounter against SuperSport United.

Amakhosi announced on itstheir website the match, set for next Wednesday at 7.30pm, had been moved to Mbombela Stadium.

“Due to the pitch at FNB Stadium after three major events, Kaizer Chiefs will [now] host SuperSport United at Mbombela Stadium [in Nelspruit],” read a statement.

Solinas will be hoping to get their Premiership campaign back on track after failing to get a win their last two matches, which leaves them languishing in seventh place in the standings, with 18 points after 14 games – trailing leaders Orlando Pirates by six points.

