Pirates stretch unbeaten run with win over Light Stars

Having won the first leg 5-1 in Johannesburg a week earlier it meant they won the tie 8-2 on aggregate.

Pirates’ midfielder Linda Mntambo put the visitors ahead in the 11th minute, when he finished off from a pass by winger Kudakwashe Mahachi.

Thamsanqa Gabuza doubled the lead on the hour mark, before defender Abel Mabaso added the third nine minutes later after the Lightstars goalkeeper fumbled a shot from Gabuza.

The Johannesburg-based club fell foul of their old bogey in the 85th minute when the Seychelles league cup champions scored with a header from a corner kick, but by then the result was beyond doubt.

Pirates’ busy schedule will now continue as they take on Baroka FC in the final of the Telkom Knockout competition at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Saturday. Three days later, they will have a tricky league away trip against Free State Stars.

The Buccaneers will keep a close eye on this week’s Caf Confederation Cup draw to find out who their first round opponents will be.

The two-leg first round action will take place on the weekends of December 14 to 16 and December 21 to 23 respectively.

