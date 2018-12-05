Arrows defender targets national team call-up

Golden Arrows left back Divine Lunga hopes he can get into the Warriors squad set to play in the 2019 Afcon qualifiers.

Lunga returned to action for the KZN side after a long injury lay-off.

The Zimbabwean international was nursing an ankle injury for the past two months and helped his side to a 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in a league match on Saturday night.

Lunga missed out on Zimbabwe’s three 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers while he was in the recovery room at Arrows.

“I’m now fully fit, and it was quite good to return with a win against a big side like Kaizer Chiefs,” Lunga was quoted by the Chronicle. “The good thing is that I’m not feeling any pain and want to work hard to regain my form because the injury was a massive setback for me. Hopefully, if I keep playing and doing well, I will be able to return to the national team.”

