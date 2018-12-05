 
PSL News 5.12.2018 04:50 pm

Arrows defender targets national team call-up

Phakaaathi Reporter
Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Divine Lunga during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at Princess Magogo Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Divine Lunga during the Absa Premiership match between Golden Arrows and Kaizer Chiefs at Princess Magogo Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images)

The 23-year-old showed great promise in at the start of the 2018/2019 season and hopes he will get a national team call-up.

Golden Arrows left back Divine Lunga hopes he can get into the Warriors squad set to play in the 2019 Afcon qualifiers.

Lunga returned to action for the KZN side after a long injury lay-off.

The Zimbabwean international was nursing an ankle injury for the past two months and helped his side to a 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in a league match on Saturday night.

Lunga missed out on Zimbabwe’s three 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers while he was in the recovery room at Arrows.

“I’m now fully fit, and it was quite good to return with a win against a big side like Kaizer Chiefs,” Lunga was quoted by the Chronicle. “The good thing is that I’m not feeling any pain and want to work hard to regain my form because the injury was a massive setback for me. Hopefully, if I keep playing and doing well, I will be able to return to the national team.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Solinas explains why Khune takes free kicks 4.12.2018
Ex-Chiefs player pleads guilty to murder 29.11.2018
Arrows to watch Chiefs play in Caf Confed Cup 28.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.