Safa to bid to host World Cup

The news comes on the back of Banyana Banyana qualifying for a World Cup finals for the first time ever, making it to France 2019 after a runners-up finish at the 2018 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Ghana.

The draw for France 2019 takes place in France on Saturday, and Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will be there, as will Jordaan, who is set to have a meeting with Fifa president Gianni Infantino.

“We have sent a letter to Fifa, we are waiting for Fifa’s bidding requirements. In recent times Fifa have shortened the bidding window, so I am going to meet Gianni Infantino in Paris, he invited me to come and have a discussion,” said Jordaan on Wednesday.

The Safa president also confirmed that they have sent an letter to the Confederation of African Football, expressing their interest in hosting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Caf are looking for a new host, after stripping Cameroon of the competition, set for next June. South Africa have already stepped in twice to host the Afcon, replacing Kenya in 1996 and Libya in 2013.

