Former Chiefs captain explains ABC League move

The 34-year-old returned from Sweden in 2016 to join SuperSport United but he battled with injuries at Matsatsantsa and was released by the club at the end of last season.

The former Kaizer Chiefs captain says some clubs decided against signing him because of his age.

“I have joined Baberwa because I have been unable to find a club in the PSL, it’s not only about talent. I had to sit down and consider what do I need to do right now, getting fit for me was important and there are also politics involved. Life happens and things happen. Sometimes you play the card you’re dealt with,” said Mashamaite in an interview with SA FM.

Mashamaite added that there was no bad blood between him and Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung and believes he is fit to play in top flight football should a club consider signing him in the future.

