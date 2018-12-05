 
PSL News 5.12.2018 03:19 pm

Former Chiefs captain explains ABC League move

Phakaaathi Reporter
PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 30: Tefu Mashamaite announced as SuperSport's new signing during the SuperSport United emergency press conference at the SuperSport Old Building on August 30, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 30: Tefu Mashamaite announced as SuperSport's new signing during the SuperSport United emergency press conference at the SuperSport Old Building on August 30, 2016 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Tefu Mashamaite says he joined ABC Mostepe side Baberwa FC because there were no teams in the Absa Premiership that were interested in signing him.

The 34-year-old returned from Sweden in 2016 to join SuperSport United but he battled with injuries at Matsatsantsa and was released by the club at the end of last season.

The former Kaizer Chiefs captain says some clubs decided against signing him because of his age.

“I have joined Baberwa because I have been unable to find a club in the PSL, it’s not only about talent. I had to sit down and consider what do I need to do right now, getting fit for me was important and there are also politics involved. Life happens and things happen. Sometimes you play the card you’re dealt with,” said Mashamaite in an interview with SA FM.

Mashamaite added that there was no bad blood between him and Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung and believes he is fit to play in top flight football should a club consider signing him in the future.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Scoring goals is a problem at Sundowns – Zwane 3.12.2018
Ex-Chiefs trialist training with AmaZulu 22.11.2018
Ntshangase attracts interest from Pirates 20.11.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.