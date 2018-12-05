 
African Soccer 5.12.2018 02:12 pm

Blow by blow: Light Stars vs Orlando Pirates

Thabo Qalinge of Orlando Pirates and Lemiel Fabio of Light Stars during the CAF Champions League match between Orlando Pirates and Light Stars at Orlando Stadium (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates are odds on favourites to secure the win when they face Caf Champions League debutants Light Stars at the Stade D’Amitie in Seychelles today.

The visitors have enough quality all over the park and should consolidate on their dominant first leg display.

Milutin Sredojevic’s team were emphatic in the first leg of Wednesday’s clash as they secured a 5-1 win at home.

Wednesday’s second leg is likely to follow a similar pattern with the home team struggling to keep out the visitors.

 

