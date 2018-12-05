Blow by blow: Light Stars vs Orlando Pirates

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

The visitors have enough quality all over the park and should consolidate on their dominant first leg display.

Milutin Sredojevic’s team were emphatic in the first leg of Wednesday’s clash as they secured a 5-1 win at home.

Wednesday’s second leg is likely to follow a similar pattern with the home team struggling to keep out the visitors.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.