Micho urges Pirates to turn the screw

Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic will be hoping his charges find the target when they face Light-Stars in the return leg of the Caf Champions League preliminary round in Seychelles today after their disappointing goalless draw with Maritzburg United in a league match at Orlando Stadium at the weekend.

The plan was to use the game against the Team of Choice to prepare for Light-Stars and their Telkom Knockout final meeting with Baroka FC at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

However, he feels they did not succeed in their mission with his players finding it difficult to find the back of the net.

“We did not get what we wanted, we wanted to use this match as a preparation for the return leg in Seychelles and in the Telkom Knockout,” said the Bucs coach.

“We need to go back because when it happens the first time, you say it is an accident, the second time, coincidence. But this is our fourth draw at home. We need to be self-critical and see where the problem is.”

Just before the Maritzburg game, Pirates looked ruthless in front of goal, beating the Seychelles outfit 5-1 in the first leg at home. However, the Buccaneers coach used his fringe players before bringing back his regulars against Maritzburg.

Meanwhile, Sredojevic spoke out about the progress of 25-year-old winger Thembinkosi Lorch, who is the team’s top scorer with five goals and has three assists. The former Uganda coach says Lorch’s injury last season was a setback for the team, but he is glad to see him doing great this season.

“His injury against AmaZulu FC was maybe the one crucial aspect why we didn’t go all the way and win the league last year. But he has come back strongly and the way he applies himself, the way he does what we expect and expresses his talent and performance, we are really happy to have super Nyoso around us.”

