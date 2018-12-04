Lack of fitness delays Rantie’s City debut

Rantie is still struggling with fitness having joined City in August.

McCarthy says they are trying to help Rantie get into shape before making an appearance.

“I will assess that when I get back because ‘TK’ was not part of the travelling squad,” McCarthy told reporters.

“He is behind and needs to work on his fitness. So, when we get back we will try to get him up to speed in terms of game-time ready, that’s all I can say.”

The former Orlando Pirates striker hopes to have Rantie available for selection before the end of the 2018/19 season.

