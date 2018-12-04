 
menu
PSL News 4.12.2018 05:18 pm

Lack of fitness delays Rantie’s City debut

Phakaaathi Reporter
Tokelo Rantie. Photo: Kabiru Abubakar/Gallo Images.

Tokelo Rantie. Photo: Kabiru Abubakar/Gallo Images.

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy says star striker Tokelo Rantie still has a long way to go before he can be selected to play.

Rantie is still struggling with fitness having joined City in August.

McCarthy says they are trying to help Rantie get into shape before making an appearance.

“I will assess that when I get back because ‘TK’ was not part of the travelling squad,” McCarthy told reporters.

“He is behind and needs to work on his fitness. So, when we get back we will try to get him up to speed in terms of game-time ready, that’s all I can say.”

The former Orlando Pirates striker hopes to have Rantie available for selection before the end of the 2018/19 season.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
City battle past Leopards to move into top eight 11.11.2018
Blow by blow: Cape Town City vs Leopards 11.11.2018
City dismiss Mobara rumours 31.10.2018

 

Contact Us

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.