Sundowns striker set to go on loan in January

Sekotlong has found it difficult to break into the Brazilians’ starting line-up since joining Sundowns from Free State Stars in August last year.

The forward has featured regularly for Sundowns’ MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) side under coach David Notoane.

Notoane says Sekotlong is trying to use the space in the MDC to get into the senior team, however, it has been difficult.

“TK [Sekotlong] is using the space of the MDC to try and prepare himself for regular first team action. I am sure out of his performances in the MDC, he’ll be able to attract some interest. Maybe to go on loan in January,” said Notoane.

