Sundowns need to pave the way for Bafana – Pitso

Although Bafana may still qualify as hosts following Caf’s request to stage the tournament, nonetheless, Mosimane says a win or a draw against Libya next year is not a far cry for Stuart Baxter’s men.

Mosimane went on to say his Masandawana side needed to pave the way for the national team through their Caf Champions League campaign.

“We will qualify, trust me. We are waiting to see how Ahli Benghazi plays with the team in Mauritania. All the players of Libya are there in the team of Al Ahly Bengazi so Sundowns must beat that team and show Bafana that it is possible. If we play them (in the next round of the Champions League), we have to beat that team,” said Mosimane.

“We need to inspire the country and say these are the same guys that we played and we need a point against them. Sundowns must be exemplary, that is why we are playing in the Champions League. There is no excuse, we have to help the national team, Sundowns must contribute, we need to go to the Cup of Nations, we have no excuse.”

The likes of Percy Tau and Lebogang Mothiba have been instrumental in spearheading Baxter’s frontline, however, “Jingles” insists Baxter needs more attackers.

“We need more because one can get injured and one may not be playing very well,” he said.

Mosimane continued: “We have enough centre-backs. Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa… we have enough. The boy from Cape Town City (Thamsanqa Mkhize) is doing well at right-back. But it depends on what you want. If you want to attack you can get Thapelo Morena. If you want defence you can play Tyson at right-back like Bidvest Wits do but there’s no cross there.”

