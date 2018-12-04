 
PSL News 4.12.2018 11:08 am

Safa reportedly turn down R100k donation for Banyana

Phakaaathi Reporter
Desiree Ellis, coach of South Africa, during the Banyana Banyana afternoon training session. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Desiree Ellis, coach of South Africa, during the Banyana Banyana afternoon training session. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The South African Football Association (Safa) have reportedly turned down a R100 000 pledge from insurance company MiWay.

According to the Sowetan, MiWay were willing to give Banyana Banyana the once-off pledge for qualifying for the Fifa Women’s World Cup in France next year.

Safa acting CEO Russell Paul explains the association’s decision to refuse the insurance company’s offer.

“By turning the offer down we are saying that while we are appreciative of people making these kinds of offers‚ women’s football can do without handouts‚ they need sustainable offers of support‚” said Paul.

Paul added that Safa have been trying for a number of years to rope in more corporates into women’s football‚ even with the assistance of Banyana sponsor, Sasol‚ but they have up until now been turned down.

