5 talking points from Absa Premiership

Kaizer Chiefs were brought down to earth by Golden Arrows away in Durban following the convincing win against lowly Zimamoto midweek.

Phakaaathi looks at five talking points from the Absa Premiership this weekend:

Khune takes a free kick

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, who has in the past mentioned that some players are not fit to play for a big team like Amakhosi, stepped forward to take the free kick ahead of regular free kick takers like George Maluleka and Khama Billiat in his side’s 2-1 loss to Golden Arrows on Saturday night. But the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper failed to find the back of the net.

Bilankulu red card

Arrows midfielder took an early shower after he got a second yellow card for a challenge outside the penalty box, but his side hanged on for a shock victory against Chiefs.

Chippa sack Eric Tinkler

Months after Mpengesi was on radio telling South Africans he had learned his lesson from hiring and firing coaches, the chairman has once again fired another coach in Eric Tinkler. As a result, the Chilli Boys have had two coaches in 12 games.

Celtic miss out on topping the log table

Coach Steve Komphela’s Bloemfontein Celtic had an opportunity topple Orlando Pirates at the top of the log standings but lost to Polokwane City. The 2-1 defeat at home by Rise and shine left Siwelele in fourth place.

Solinas’ blame game

Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas blamed everything from the pitch to the referee for his side’s loss to Arrows over the weekend.

