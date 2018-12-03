Coetzee deserves to play in Europe – Pitso

Coetzee made his second official appearance for Sundowns in a 2-1 win over crosstown rivals SuperSport United on Sunday, having played his first official match in Equatorial Guinea against Leoness Vegetarians last week.

Coetzee made his comeback from a foot injury that kept him on the sidelines for over a year and cost him a dream European move to Scottish side Glasgow Celtic in August last year when he failed a medical test and was subsequently snatched by Masandawana.

“It was sad to see this boy not playing football because we invested a lot of money on this quality,” said Mosimane.

“In my opinion, he can’t play here in the next two years, he needs to move. He needs to play in Bafana. I think we are wasting his time, to be honest.

“You can see the quality, he deserves to play in Europe, to be honest, you should see how he passes the ball in between the lines. He finds Lebogang Maboe and he finds Themba Zwane as easy as Ricardo Nascimento does.

“It is a pleasure to see this 22-year-old playing like this. No problem up in the air with James Keene, his anticipation is good and he is very clever.”

