Sundowns star Jali drops charges against his wife

The Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder and his wife Nonhle Ndala opened cases of domestic violence against each other last month, but Phakaaathi has learnt that Andile Jali has since dropped the charges.

Jali, who was arrested by Boschkop police at his house in Pretoria East in October and was released on bailed after he appeared at the Hatfield Magistrate’s court, is expected to make another court appearance on Thursday, December 6, as his wife has not dropped his charges of assault and malicious damage to property.

Boschkop spokesperson Yeroboam Mbatsane told Phakaaath : “The information that I have is that Andile has dropped the case he laid against his wife last week Thursday (December 29) and Andile is still going court on the 6th of December.”

While Jali has withdrawn his case, he is still not allowed to go to his marital home as per bail conditions.

Phakaaathi has it on good authority that the former Orlando Pirates anchorman now resides in Sandton.

