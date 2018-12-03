 
PSL News 3.12.2018 10:23 am

Ex-fiancée demands R50k from Sundowns defender

Phakaaathi Reporter
Siyabonga Zulu of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2018 Mandela Centenary Cup Friendly match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 16 May 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Siyabonga Zulu of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2018 Mandela Centenary Cup Friendly match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 16 May 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Siyabonga Zulu has received summons to appear in court this week over a R50 000 debt.

According to the Sunday Sun, Zulu’s ex-fiancée Lee-Anne Makopo wants the defender to pay back the money she used to fix her Audi A5 coupe which Zulu crashed in an accident three months ago.

Makopo is quoted as saying that the former Platinum Stars defender has been avoiding her for months after he moved out of her house.

“I had no choice but to go this route because Siyabonga disrespects me. His family is also taking his side,” Makopo told the Sunday Sun.

“I’ve been looking for him for months with no success. I don’t know where he stays after moving out of my place in Midrand, Jozi. His friends told me he stays in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni.”

