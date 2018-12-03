Pirates coach feels let down by his charges

The Buccaneers coach was disappointed with the way his players were taking their shots, trying to beat United goalkeeper Richard Ofori in the air on numerous occasions, which led to his side recording their sixth draw this season.

The result now sees the Sea Robbers on 24 points at the top of the table after 14 games.

Going into this game, Sredojevic reverted back to his normal line-up that has been playing regularly, after making changes in their previous game in their Caf Champions League opener against Light-Stars FC, winning 5-1 last Wednesday.

However, the likes of Thembinkosi Lorch, Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga, to mention a few, failed to beat Ofori, who was later named Man-of-the-Match.

“We were creating chances, but then when we were creating chances we had wrong decision making against a tall goalkeeper like Ofori. You can’t shoot at him in the areas of his chest or shoulder because there he will react. He has a problem on the ground, we didn’t go for those balls on the ground,” said the Bucs coach after the game.

“We didn’t go for the cut-backs because the opponents’ defence was fully focused in protecting him. We missed those chances. We didn’t open up the game in time and then after half-time the opponents started to grow in confidence.”

