Chippa axe Tinkler, appoint Masutha as interim coach

The Port Elizabeth-based side also announced through a statement, the appointment of former Black Leopards coach Joel Masutha as interim coach.

The club statement:

Chippa United hereby confirm that it has amicably parted ways with Head Coach Eric Tinkler.

The Club would like to thank Tinkler for his contribution to the club over the past four months and wish him the best in his future endeavours.

The club further wishes to confirm Joel Masutha as the interim coach. Masutha is no stranger to the Chippa United family, having served as Roger Sikhakhane’s assistant when the Club was promoted to the PSL in 2014.

Further announcements will be in due course with regard to other administrative changes within the club.

