Sundowns impress in derby victory over SuperSport

Mamelodi Sundowns moved to within three points of league leaders Orlando Pirates with a 2-1 win over SuperSport United in an exciting Tshwane derby at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Although SuperSport played their part in an action-packed 90 minutes, Sundowns were more of a threat in attack and were deserved winners as they remain unbeaten after 11 league matches this season.

Goals from Lebohang Maboe and Lyle Lakay had put Downs in command after they had dominated first half proceedings, before SuperSport hit back with a goal from Morgan Gould in a much more evenly-balanced second 45 minutes.

Having fired an early effort wide, Maboe was to give the Brazilians a 10th minute lead when he picked up the ball 30-yards out, beat a defender and then drilled a low shot into the bottom corner.

It took an excellent save by Sundowns keeper Denis Onyango on a Richard Boateng free kick four minutes later to keep his side ahead.

Masandawana though were playing some fantastic football and they should have added a second goal in the 22nd minute when Thapelo Morena burst down the right wing and then picked out Gaston Sirino with a low cross, but from just eight yards out, the Uruguayan completely mis-timed his shot, allowing for Ronwen Williams to make an easy save.

With the rain coming down heavily and the threat of lightning and thunder overhead, the lead was doubled after 32 minutes when Maboe had a shot blocked but reacted quickly to the rebound as he cleverly played in Lakay, who drilled home an angled finish low at the far post.

SuperSport did little to suggest they would get back into the game and it was Sundowns who remained on the front foot, having a couple more half-chances before the interval.

Matsatsantsa were, however, more positive after the break, and they were unlucky not to pull a goal back in the 55th minute when Aubrey Modiba cut in off the left flank and thumped a right-footed shot into the upright.

The match continued at a high-tempo pace as both teams showed energy and intent in attack. And after there had been some further action in both 18-yard boxes, the next goal arrived in the 66th minute when Gould arrived unmarked at the back post to steer home a well-taken volley from a Modiba free kick.

The tension mounting and the game very much there for the taking, Sundowns could have wrapped up victory in the 85th minute when Toni Silva went one-on-one with Williams, but his parting shot whistled just past the upright.

Sundowns though were to close out the match without the threat of an equaliser.

Stretching back to last season, the Brazilians are currently unbeaten in 24 league matches, and based on Sunday’s showing, in which defender Rivaldo Coetzee played his first league game for the Pretoria club, it appears as if Pitso Mosimane’s somewhat rebuilt team is really starting to gel.

