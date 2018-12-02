Safa waiting for government approval before bidding for Afcon 2019

SA Football Association president Danny Jordaan on Sunday said the Confederation of African Football has asked South Africa to seriously consider hosting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Cameroon lost its right to host the 2019 Afcon, Caf confirmed on Friday. Afcon 2019 will be held from June 15 to July 13, according to Caf.

Jordaan said Safa will make the bid for Afcon 2019, but must consult the SA government first and motivate a business case. He, however, emphasised that the government will have the final say in this matter.

Jordaan said: “Unlike some perceptions from certain quarters, the good performance by Banyana Banyana who won silver at the Women’s Afcon tournament was not by accident but a result of proper planning by the association.

“We as Safa produced these girls. They did not drop from the sky. Most come from the High Performance Centre where we spend millions annually for their training and upkeep,” he said.

He also reiterated his call this year that Safa had made a bid for the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.